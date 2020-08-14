MDOT, MEMA provide hurricane preparedness tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are urging neighbors to get a plan in place before a hurricane threatens.

The peak of hurricane season begins mid-August and ends late October. Ten named storms have already formed since the beginning of the 2020 season, including Hurricane Cristobal which impacted south Mississippi.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic there are extra steps people should take to keep safe. Neighbors should plan to pack the necessary items needed for their protection. Face masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and disinfecting wipes should be added to survival kits. Neighbors should also check their evacuation destinations for any regulations related to the pandemic.

For more hurricane safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/hurricanes and msema.org.

