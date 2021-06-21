MDOT modifies weight restriction on U.S. 51 bridge in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) modified the weight restriction on the U.S. 51 bridge in Madison County.

Crews recently repaired the steel girders, which had deteriorated. As a result, the current posted weight limits have been modified.

The load restriction on Bridge No. 139.4 over the Big Black River has been modified to the following:

18 Tons H Truck

25 Tons HS Short Truck

28 Tons HS Long Truck

Officials said signs are in place to alert drivers of the load restriction.