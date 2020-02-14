Breaking News
Pearl River to reach 38 feet on Sunday; cities issue MANDATORY evacuation orders

MDOT monitors possible flooding on State Route 27 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation crews are putting out traffic control devices on State Route 27 in Warren County near the Hinds County line due to flooding.

The road is currently open, but the water is rising quickly on the Big Black River. Drivers are asked to be on alert.

“Motorists should check road conditions prior to traveling this holiday weekend,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “MDOT crews will continue monitoring conditions and respond as needed. Please drive slow, stay alert for roadside crews and be aware of your surroundings.”

Video Courtesy: MDOT

