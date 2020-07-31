Coronavirus Information



MDOT offers hurricane preparedness tips to neighbors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) advises neighbors to prepare for a hurricane before a tropical system threatens.

MDOT provided free sources including the MDOT Traffic mobile app, a hurricane evacuation kit checklist and the 2020 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide in English, Spanish or Vietnamese.

“MDOT makes it easier than ever to get prepared before a hurricane threatens the Mississippi Coast. These resources are free, just a click away and are vital when putting together your evacuation plan,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District.

To download the Hurricane Evacuation Guide and the full hurricane evacuation kit checklist, and for more hurricane safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/hurricanes.

