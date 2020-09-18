MDOT: Political signs unsafe, illegal along state highways

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminded candidates and supporters on Friday that it is illegal to place signs in the right-of-way of state highways.

MDOT leaders said a clear right-of-way helps maintain the safety of the traveling public and highway workers. Illegally placed signs could limit visibility. Signs with metal or wooden posts could cause injuries if a motorist leaves the roadway.

“Political signs should only be placed in legal areas so the safety of motorists and roadside workers is not put in jeopardy,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT executive director. “It is important to know the laws regarding campaign sign placement because it can become a problem before and after an election.”

The width of highway right-of-way varies by location and can extend over 300 feet from the centerline of driving lanes. The right-of-way is typically larger at intersections.

MDOT workers will remove any signs illegally placed in highway right-of-way. The signs will be kept for two weeks at a local MDOT maintenance facility before being discarded. Candidates can retrieve the signs from MDOT without any penalty.

Candidates and supporters can contact their local MDOT maintenance office for more information about rights-of-way along particular stretches of highway.

