MDOT projects continue in northeast Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is continuing to make improvements to highways in northeast Mississippi. MDOT released information regarding the continuation preservation and maintenance projects on highways and bridges.

Below are the list of projects and details from MDOT:

State Route 76 construction in Itawamba County

An $81 million project is under construction to build a nearly nine-mile extension of State Route 76 in Itawamba County.

Crews are currently clearing land, performing earthwork and installing drainage. Bridge construction over Chubby Creek has also begun.

The project stretches from State Route 23 to State Route 25. Most of the work is being performed away from existing roadways, but motorists should be alert for workers and equipment in the area.

The contract was awarded in March to Eutaw Construction Company, Inc., of Aberdeen. Work is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

U.S. Highway 82 interchage improvements in Lowndes County

A $4.8 million project to improve U.S. Highway 82 interchanges at 18th Avenue and Military Road continues in Columbus.

At the Military Road Interchange, traffic has been permanently reduced from four lanes to two lanes through the construction area where two new roundabouts will be built. Crews are currently constructing the roundabouts and performing curb work. Once the roundabouts are completed, a new course of asphalt will be laid through the project area.

To accommodate the roundabouts, the interchange ramps will be realigned. The westbound exit ramp will also be widened to include a new travel lane.

At the 18th Avenue Interchange, ramps were realigned and widened. Crews have completed pavement work and traffic signal work through the intersection. Permanent striping remains to be completed.

The interchange project was awarded to Gregory Construction Services, Inc., of Columbus, and is expected to be completed this summer, weather permitting.

Safety improvements in Pontotoc County

Several projects are underway in Pontotoc County.

On State Route 15, a four-lane expansion was recently opened to traffic. While the highway is now open, crews are still active in the area. Paving is currently underway in the southbound lanes, adjacent county roads and on the center turn lane in the five-lane sections. Once paving is completed, permanent striping will be applied. The project is expected to be completed this fall.

On State Route 6, a project will install two new J-turn intersections. One J-turn will be built at the intersection of Rocky Ford Road and a second at State Route 345.

J-turns, or restricted crossing U-turns, are safer alternatives to typical intersections along busy multi-lane highways. J-Turns can dramatically reduce crashes related to crossing and turning left at multi-lane highway intersections.

At the State Route 345 site, crews have completed the paving for the new turn lanes. Work remains to construct the direction island curbs.

At the Rocky Ford site, the outside turn lanes have been paved, and crews are beginning to work on the curbs of the outside islands.

The $5.2 million project was awarded to Talbot Brothers and is slated to be completed this fall.

A third project on State Route 9 will improve safety at the intersection of State Route 341. The $1.1 million project includes intersection widening and new turn lanes. Crews have completed drainage work and preparing to place asphalt throughout the project area.

The SR 9 project was awarded to Cook & Son, LLC, and is slated to be completed this summer.

Bridge maintenance on State Route 389 in Chickasaw County

Elsewhere in the district, a bridge replacement project is underway in Chickasaw County. The $4.2 million project will replace bridges over Chewawah Creek and Cane Creek on State Route 389.

The bridges are being built on a new alignment which will minimize impacts to traffic.

At the Cane Creek, the bridge is complete through the deck. Crews are working on the approaches in both directions.

At Chewawah Creek, crews are pouring the bridge deck.

The contractor is Ausbern Construction Company, Inc., and the work is expected to be completed in summer 2020.

Bridge preservation in Alcorn County

A $2.4 million bridge preservation project on U.S. Highway 45 over Kansas City Southern Railroad is underway in Alcorn County. The project includes hydrodemolition and replacement of the southbound bridge deck, repairs on the northbound bridge, joint sealing, bearing and beam repairs and coating of structural steel. Work is ongoing on the southbound side.

Bridge preservation in Lee County

Four bridges along Interstate 22 in Lee County are part of a $5.7 million bridge preservation and paving project.

The bridge work includes joint repair, joint sealing and repair of bridge concrete. Crews are currently active in the eastbound lanes.

Five miles of I-22, from State Route 178 to U.S. 45, were also repaved during the project.

The project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi and is expected to be completed this fall.

Paving projects ongoing

Paving crews are active in counties throughout the district. Projects include:

A 9-mile mill and overlay project on State Routh 12 from the county line to State Route 15 in Choctaw County.

An 8-mile mill and overlay project on Interstate 22 from the county line to State Route 25 in Itawamba County.

A 7-mile overlay project on State Route 371 from Lee County to Monroe County in Tishomingo County.

A 23-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 45 from Brewer Road to Euclatubba Road in Lee County.

An 8-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 82 from near Catpala Creek to U.S. 45 South in Lowndes County.

An 8-mile mill and overlay project on State Route 25 from the county line to Watt Hill in Oktibbeha County.

A 4-mile mill and overlay project on I-22 about 7 miles east of the county line to State Route 30 in Union County.

Construction zones present new traffic patterns and configurations that can cause confusion for some motorists. For information about how to navigate highway work zones safely, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms .

“Workers may be present on these maintenance and construction projects,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “MDOT encourages drivers to slow down in work zones so our crew members can make it home safe to their families.”

