MDOT provides safety tips for winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is preparing for potential winter weather conditions Sunday and Monday across central Mississippi.

In North Mississippi, crews are preparing equipment and stocking salt, sand and asphalt.

Here are eight essential items MDOT recommends in a winter weather car kit:

Windshield scraper

Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables

First aid kit

Blankets

Cell phone chargers

Water/snacks

Emergency flares or reflectors

MDOT also provided a few winter weather driving tips:

Slow down

Allow more space between the vehicles around you

Brake early and gently

Never slam on the brakes

Ditch distractions

Stay alert

