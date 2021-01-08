MDOT provides safety tips for winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is preparing for potential winter weather conditions Sunday and Monday across central Mississippi.
In North Mississippi, crews are preparing equipment and stocking salt, sand and asphalt.
Here are eight essential items MDOT recommends in a winter weather car kit:
- Windshield scraper
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Jumper cables
- First aid kit
- Blankets
- Cell phone chargers
- Water/snacks
- Emergency flares or reflectors
MDOT also provided a few winter weather driving tips:
- Slow down
- Allow more space between the vehicles around you
- Brake early and gently
- Never slam on the brakes
- Ditch distractions
- Stay alert
