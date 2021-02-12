MDOT receives $7M in funding for local projects

HATTIESBURG, MISS. (WHLT) — The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently announced $7 million in federal Transportation Alternatives (TA) projects for the Southern Transportation District.

TA funds are federal transportation dollars that are for non-roadway types of improvements such as sidewalks, multiuse paths, pedestrian lighting and traffic relief. The funds flow through the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) Local Public Agency (LPA) division.

LPA programs leverage local investments with federal funds for infrastructure improvements to enhance the quality of life for residents throughout Mississippi.

“The relationship between MDOT and local municipalities is crucial to Mississippians,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. ”It ensures that we are not only improving safety for the traveling public, but we are also improving quality of life for local residents as well. These funds are a vital part of that relationship.”

MDOT serves as a conduit for local governments to access federal Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act funds. MDOT provides project guidance and oversight but does not receive any portion of the funding.

“These grants are crucial for these small towns, and we are grateful to Mississippi’s leadership for their continued support,” King said.

Projects in south Mississippi are:

Camp Shelby $500,000.00 7,780-foot long concrete multi-use pathway that will begin at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum and end near the cabins at Lake Walker



Jones County Junior College $500,000.00 Sidewalk and pathway installation connecting Lakeside Walking Trail to the campus soccer facility and other campus buildings



University of Southern Mississippi $700,000.00 Installation of brick paver multi-use pathway, lighting and turnaround located on the south end of Forrest Avenue



University of Southern Mississippi – Gulf Park $500,000.00 -Remove existing sidewalks and roadway adjacent to Lloyd Hall and Elizabeth Hall and replace with new pathways, lighting and landscaping; connecting to the existing Bear Bayou pathways



City of Collins $500,000.00 Construction of 5-foot sidewalks along Carver Drive, Dewey Avenue, West Street, Beach Avenue, Elm Street, S. First Street, S. Second Street, S. Third Street, S. Seventh Street, S. Fir Street and S. Dogwood.



City of Laurel $600,000.00 Pedestrian improvements along Spec Wilson Boulevard from Carrol Gartin Boulevard to Central Avenue



Pat Harrison Waterway $400,000.00 14 miles of 12-foot equestrian trails at the Flint Creek Waterpark facility including three bridges and two trail heads



Pike County Board of Supervisors $400,000.00 Pedestrian and trail improvements at Bogue Chitto Water Park including 3,500 feet of asphalt pathway, shade structure, ADA parking spaces, safety lighting at three trail heads



City of Hattiesburg $1,400,000.00 Gordon’s Creek Commons – Construction of 8-foot and 10-foot concrete pathways and connection points between Hardy Street, McLeod Street, Pine Street and along the creek near downtown



Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College – Perkinston $1,000,000.00 Installation of 5,960 feet of decorative steel pedestrian safety fencing, landscaping, gates and drainage improvements



City of Petal $500,000.00 5-foot sidewalk improvements on South Main Street, East 4th Avenue and Morris Street connecting to Rawls Springs multi-use pathway and Petal Middle School



Total Federal Funds in Southern District: $7,000,000.00