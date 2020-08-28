MDOT remembers work of first responders on Hurricane Katrina’s 15th anniversary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Employees at the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) remembered the day Hurricane Katrina stormed through the Mississippi Gulf Coast, on the 15th anniversary of the storm.

MDOT officials said its first responders were on standby and ready to respond before the hurricane made landfall.

Within six hours of landfall, MDOT first responders opened all structurally safe roadways to emergency response teams. Within 16 hours all state-maintained highway lanes had been cleared and opened for the public to access. However, major reconstruction was necessary.

“MDOT first responders were clearing roadways of debris and uprooted trees, inspecting infrastructure and working to get the highways back open for emergency responders all before Katrina had completely passed,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “This is a testimony of the dedication and hard work of MDOT’s first responders. Because they were prepared, they were able to respond quickly and efficiently at a moment’s notice.”

According to MDOT, both the Biloxi Bay and Bay St. Louis Bridges were damaged beyond repair, along with most of U.S. Highway 90 and many other highways. MDOT, along with the assistance of other agencies, was able to speed up the construction process and get the bridges open in record time.

