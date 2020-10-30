MDOT reminds drivers to air their spare tires

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This weekend, everyone will turn their clocks back for daylight saving time. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reminding drivers to also check the amount of air in their spare tire.
MDOT leaders said adding this task to your list when changing clocks back can save potential headaches in the future.
