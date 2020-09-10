MDOT reopens State Route 16 in Yazoo following slide repair

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reopened a stretch of State Route 16 in Yazoo County. The highway has been closed since a roadway failure occurred following downpours earlier this year.

The $2.1 million repair project was awarded this summer to Riverside Construction Company, Inc.

“After repairing and reopening U.S. Highway 80 in Warren County and U.S. Highway 49 in Yazoo County, we are thrilled to open up the remaining closure that resulted from the significant rainfall that occurred earlier this year,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “From the first response efforts to the reopening of SR 16, I appreciate the public’s patience as our staff worked diligently to reopen this vital stretch of roadway in Yazoo County.”

Work began on the SR 16 repair in early April. Many areas of the state experienced roadway slides and pavement failures due to heavy rain throughout February.

“While embankment slides and roadway failures will always be a threat, especially along the western side of our state, I am proud that MDOT has such experienced engineers keeping our highways safe and passable,” said Simmons.

