MDOT reopens U.S. Highway 49 in Yazoo following slide repair

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday morning, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews reopened U.S. Highway 49 in Yazoo County following the completion of a slide repair.

According to MDOT, earlier this year, heavy rain resulted in a major landslide on U.S. 49 southbound just south of Yazoo City that caused portions of the roadway to sink and wash out. Crews were forced to shut down both lanes of U.S. 49 southbound and place traffic in the head-to-head configuration on the northbound side, allowing traffic to pass through in both directions.

A $1.3 million repair project was awarded earlier this summer to Hemphill Construction Company, Inc., and construction began the first week of July. The lane closure on the northbound side of U.S. 49 remains in place due to the recent head-to-head configuration, but crews will remove the concrete barrier and reopen the remaining lane soon.

“We are thrilled to announce the reopening of U.S. 49 south of Yazoo following this major slide repair,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “I greatly appreciate our staff working diligently to reopen this vital corridor following the reopening of U.S. Highway 80 in Warren County last week.”

Many areas of the state experienced roadway slides and pavement failures due to heavy rain this year. Just east of U.S. 49 in Yazoo County, State Route 16 remains closed due to a roadway failure as a result of these heavy downpours, but a repair project is underway. The contract was awarded to Riverside Construction Company, Inc., at an amount of $2.1 million. Work is on track to be completed this fall.

“In a year that has thrown just about everything at us, it is encouraging to see such recovery efforts take place as we reopen these roadways to Mississippi motorists as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Simmons. “From first response efforts to completion of the repair, MDOT is here for you.”