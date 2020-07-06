MDOT: Repairs to Highway 49 to begin this week

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced work will begin this week to repair part of Highway 49 in Yazoo County.

The highway, just south of Yazoo City, was damaged due to a base failure.

MDOT said traffic remains in the head-to-head-configuration in the northbound lanes. Repairs are expected to be finished by Fall 2020.

