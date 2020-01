HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting flash flooding along I-20 in Hinds County.

The flash flooding is located on I-20 W. near mile marker 18 between Flowers and Edwards. There are also reports of flash flooding on I-20 E. near mile marker 19 between Bolton and Edwards.

MDOT said officials are on the scene monitoring the conditions.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution when traveling during the weather.