MDOT reports ice on roads in Central Mississippi for Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported more ice on the roadways in Central Mississippi.

On Interstate 20, there have been accidents and disabled vehicles from Warren County to Newton County.

The most recent accident happened on I-20 E. at I-220 N. in Jackson. The eastbound lanes could be closed for more than seven hours.

The right lane is blocked on I-55 N. at Northside Drive in Jackson due to a disabled vehicle. The scene could be closed for five hours.

All lanes of I-20 E. between MS 469 in Rankin County to MS 13 in Scott County are affected by the ice. There’s also ice on U.S. 80 between Pearson Road in Rankin County to the Scott County line in all directions.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol Brookhaven Division, I-55 S. at mile marker 48 is completely impassable. 18-wheelers are blocking the interstate entirely.

