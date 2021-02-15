MDOT reports multiple crashes amid icy conditions in Jackson-metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reporting multiple accidents in the Jackson-metro area amid the icy conditions on Monday.

The agency is reporting a crash on the I-55 ramp to I-20 E. in Hinds County. All northbound lanes are blocked at this time. Crews are working to clear the scene.

Another crash was reported on I-20 E. at the Natchez Trace in Hinds County. Crews were able to clear the scene.

Drivers should expect delays on the roads. If possible, officials are asking everyone to stay off the roads during the icy conditions.