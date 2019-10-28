MDOT reports progress on I-20 bridge project

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation says it is making progress on the I-20 westbound project over Lynch Creek in Jackson.

Last week, crews used high pressurized water to remove portions of the existing bridge deck.

Monday morning, crews began pouring concrete on the deck. Once complete, this fresh concrete will cure before the travel lanes are restriped. Crews performed maintenance work on the bridge while closed.

I-55 to I-220 will continue being the primary detour for the remainder of the project. Along with the westbound side of I-20 being closed between Ellis Avenue and Terry Road, the on ramp to I-55 north from County Line Road is closed to reduce the amount of traffic on I-55 at I-220.

Once complete, the life of each I-20 bridge over Lynch Creek will be extended up to 50 years.