MDOT responding to winter weather conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews are responding to winter weather conditions in north Mississippi as freezing rain continues to fall.

A 12 News viewer sent video of the ice storm in the Delta Thursday morning. The video showed a quarter inch of ice, downed trees and power lines in Clarksdale.

Since Wednesday night, MDOT leaders said crews have been out treating bridges with salt and slag to lower the freezing point of water and increase traction. Ice is currently being reported on roads and bridges in Quitman, Coahoma, Tunica, DeSoto, and Marshall counties.

In Desoto County, roads are icy from Hernando north:

– U.S. Highway 61 from the Tunica County line to the state line is icy.

– Interstate 69, Interstate 55 and Interstate 269 are also icy.

Drivers should avoid travel if possible.

For drivers who must drive in winter weather conditions, MDOT offers these safe driving tips.

· Remember, ice will form on bridges and overpasses quicker than the road.

· Slow down; should winter weather conditions become present, black ice can form.

· Allow more space between the vehicles around you.

· Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.

· Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.

· Stay alert.

Video Courtesy: @CCL