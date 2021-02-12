MDOT responds to winter weather conditions in north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With another round of freezing temperatures and lingering moisture on Friday, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said crews are responding to the icy conditions.

The majority of the impacts are north of Interstate 20 along Interstate 55. In north Mississippi, a line of freezing rain caused black ice to form early Friday morning in some areas. MDOT crews continue to monitor conditions and are treating bridges with salt and slag to lower the freezing point of water and increase traction.

Currently, ice is being reported on bridges in the following counties:

Bolivar

Coahoma

DeSoto

Holmes

Lafayette

Leflore

Marshall

Panola

Quitman

Tallahatchie

Tunica

Warren

Yalobusha

Yazoo

All highways remain open and passable, but drivers should avoid travel if possible in affected areas.

For motorists who must drive in winter weather conditions, MDOT offers these safe driving tips.

Remember, ice will form on bridges and overpasses quicker than the road.

Slow down; should winter weather conditions become present, black ice can form.

Allow more space between the vehicles around you.

Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.

Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.

Stay alert.

Looking ahead, winter weather conditions are expected to continue Sunday and Monday. Crews will be pretreating highways throughout north and central Mississippi in the Friday and Saturday.