MDOT restricts oversized, overweight loads during holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced oversized and overweight vehicle travel on all state and federal highways will be prohibited during Christmas and New Year’s travel. The announcement came after MDOT said it will limit travel delays caused by construction.

The restrictions will being at noon on Tuesday, December 24, and all day Wednesday, December 25, then again from noon Tuesday, December 31, through Wednesday, January 1, 2020. The Christmas and New Year’s closures do not apply to loads that have 24-hour movement permits.

“Our top priority is the safety of all motorists traveling Mississippi highways during the upcoming holidays,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “With increased traffic volume on Mississippi’s highways, prohibiting oversized loads during the holidays is one more way MDOT is working to increase the safety of the traveling public.”

For more information, including available ExpressPass routes and general travel restrictions, visit expresspass.ms.gov.