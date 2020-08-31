MDOT suspending work for Labor Day travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Mississippians expected to travel for Labor Day, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will suspend all interstate and four-lane highway work in anticipation of increased holiday travel.

MDOT crews and contractors will halt all road construction requiring lane closures from Friday, September 4, at 5:00 p.m. until Tuesday, September 8, at 6:00 a.m.

“Even though no highway construction work will be occurring across the state, motorists should be aware that some lane closures will remain in place,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “These lanes closures are there to protect motorists, and drivers should treat these areas as active work zones.”

Drivers are urged to continue to pay attention to work zones, which can present unfamiliar driving patterns. They should slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones, and always avoid distracted driving.

Highway traffic may increase on Labor Day weekend as travelers fit in a final trip for the summer. MDOT offers these tips to help motorists stay safe this Labor Day weekend:

Buckle up and make sure your passengers do so as well.

Make sure all children are in safety seats appropriate for their size.

Don’t drink and drive. Always plan a designated driver when needed.

Allow enough time for travel to avoid excessive speed and observe speed limits.

Eliminate distracted driving activities such as eating or cell phone usage.

Let someone know your destination, your route and when you expect to arrive.

