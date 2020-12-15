MDOT suspends work for the holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With more vehicles on the highways during the holidays, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will limit travel delays caused by highway construction.

MDOT will suspend all interstate and four-lane highway construction during peak Christmas and New Year’s travel times. All road construction requiring lane closures will stop December 24 and 25 and again December 31 and January 1. The closures will provide maximum travel capacity and minimal construction delays for holiday travelers.

“Even though no highway construction work will be occurring across the state, motorists should be aware that some lane closures will remain in place,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “These lane closures are there to protect motorists, and MDOT urges drivers to treat these areas as active work zones.”

