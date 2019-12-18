MDOT suspends work, watches traffic for holiday travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With more vehicles on the highways for the holidays, the Mississippi Department of Transportation will limit travel delays caused by highway construction.

MDOT will suspend all interstate and four-lane highway during peak Christmas and New Year’s travel times. All road construction requiring lane closures will stop December 24 and 25 and again December 31 and January 1.

“Even though no highway construction work will be occurring across the state, motorists should be aware that some lane closures will remain in place,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “These lane closures are there to protect motorists, and MDOT urges drivers to treat these areas as active work zones.”

MDOT monitors highways statewide through its Traffic Management Center (TMC). The TMC shares information through MDOTtraffic.com and the MDOT Traffic mobile app.

“Travelers can know before they go about traffic along their routes,” McGrath said. “MDOT Traffic can help you avoid frustration by alerting you of upcoming congestion or crashes.”

For the most current travel and traffic information, visit MDOTTraffic.com, download the free MDOT Traffic app, and like @MississippiDOT on Twitter and Facebook.