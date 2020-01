HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced scheduled lane closures for I-20 in Hinds County.

The lane closures will begin on Monday, January 27, at 7:00 a.m. Each lane closure will take place for 60 days.

According to MDOT, the closures will affect the inside lanes of I-20 eastbound and I-20 westbound at Norrell Road (Exit 31) in Hinds County. Crews will repair bridges over Norrell Road.

Drivers should use caution in the area.