MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close lanes on the I-55 bridges over State Route 22 in Madison County.

The inside lane on both directions will be closed so crews can perform hydro-demolition and bridge overlay work. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

The lane closures will start at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, and are expected to last one month.