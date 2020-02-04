MDOT to close lanes on I-55 N. in Madison County

News
Posted: / Updated:
Traffic alert graphic_1522961203729.jpg.jpg

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close lanes on I-55 northbound from the I-220 southbound off-ramp to the Natchez Trace Parkway in Madison County this week.

The outside lane of I-55 will be closed between 10:00 p.m. February 4 and 6:00 a.m. February 5.

The inside lane of I-55 will be closed between 10:00 p.m. February 5 and 6:00 a.m. February 6.

MDOT will close the lanes for crews to perform joint work on the existing I-55 northbound bridge being widened. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories