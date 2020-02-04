MDOT to close lanes on I-55 N. in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close lanes on I-55 northbound from the I-220 southbound off-ramp to the Natchez Trace Parkway in Madison County this week.

The outside lane of I-55 will be closed between 10:00 p.m. February 4 and 6:00 a.m. February 5.

The inside lane of I-55 will be closed between 10:00 p.m. February 5 and 6:00 a.m. February 6.

MDOT will close the lanes for crews to perform joint work on the existing I-55 northbound bridge being widened. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.