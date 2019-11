The Mississippi Department of Transportation will install a J-Turn at the intersection of Highways 61 and 533 in Jefferson County.

Temporary lane closures are expected during the installation. Construction will start on Monday, November 18, and is expected to last three weeks.

A J-Turn is an alternative type of intersection that helps reduce crashes and improve safety.

