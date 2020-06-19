MDOT to invest more than $1 million in spring tornado recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced it will invest more than $1 million in cleanup efforts throughout south Mississippi, after storms caused damaged in multiple counties in April 2020.

“MDOT first responders jumped into action as soon as the storms passed to ensure the roads were open for emergency travel,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “Removal of this debris helps residents continue their recovery efforts.”

The contracts ratified at the last Mississippi Transportation Commission (MTC) meeting on June 9 for debris clean up in the Southern Transportation District were:

A $478,260 contract was awarded to Holiday Construction, LLC, of Poplarville to remove and dispose of debris on various routes throughout Jones County.

A $286,437 contract was awarded to Looks Great Services of MS, Inc., of Columbia to remove and dispose of debris on various routes throughout Covington and Jefferson Davis counties.

A $309,526 contract was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, Inc., of Columbia to make flood damage repairs to the Pearl River Basin in Lawrence and Marion counties.

Additional emergency contracts have been let for debris removal:

Debris removal project estimated at $499,000 in Jasper and Clarke counties.

Debris removal project estimated at $50,500 in Lawrence and Walthall counties.

MDOT first responders worked to clear the roadways as quickly as possible to ensure traffic could resume as normal. #WorkingforYou #KeepingMississippiMoving pic.twitter.com/oOYR0qBgYA — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) June 19, 2020

