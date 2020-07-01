MDOT urges coastal neighbors to plan for hurricanes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) urges South Mississippi neighbors to prepare for possible hurricanes.

“Hurricane season is well underway and we’ve already had a tropical system hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast. That just shows why it’s important to stay prepared by having an evacuation plan already in place,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District.

Neighbors are advised to plan where to stay in the event of an evacuation. Hotel rooms near evacuated areas may not be available, so they are encouraged to plan to stay with family or friends not in the affected area when possible.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MDOT said neighbors should also plan to pack the necessary items needed for their protection. Face masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, and disinfecting wipes are a few supplies people can add to their survival kits to help keep everyone safe. Neighbors should also check their evacuation destinations for any regulations related to the pandemic.

“By planning early residents can avoid making hasty plans that may not be the best to ensure the safety of them or their family,” said King.

If a hurricane does strike, MDOT first responders are prepared to immediately clear debris and inspect state-maintained routes for emergency responders and residents to ensure transportation returns to normal as quickly as possible.

For more information on hurricane preparedness, visit MDOT’s website.

