MDOT urges neighbors to have evacuation plan in place

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As Mississippi enters the peak of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is urging neighbors, community organizations and businesses across the southern part of the state to have an evacuation plan in place.

“During this year’s hurricane season we have already seen eight named storms,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “People need to know their evacuation route now before a storm approaches the Mississippi Coast.”

If a hurricane forces an evacuation along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, it’s important for neighbors to have a plan already in place. Evacuation routes will likely see a sudden increase in traffic volume. Drivers will want to be on the road with enough time to get to their destinations safely.

According to MDOT, neighbors should plan where to stay in the event of an evacuation. Hotel rooms near evacuated areas may not be available, so neighbors are encouraged to plan to stay with family or friends not in the affected area when possible. It’s also vital that neighbors let family, friends and neighbors know their evacuation plans to make it easier to get in touch with them if needed.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, neighbors should check their evacuation destinations for any regulations related to the pandemic.

The 2020 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide is free and can be ordered GoMDOT.com/maps. Guides are also available in Spanish and Vietnamese.

“Hurricanes can be unpredictable, but, by planning early, people can avoid making last minute decisions that may not be the safest for them or their family,” said King.

For more hurricane safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/hurricanes.

