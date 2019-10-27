MDOT worker killed during storm cleanup in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Transportation reports a frontline worker was killed Saturday in Newton County.
Jason Boyd was identified as the victim in the tragic accident.
MDOT released a statement on the accident:
“We’re asking everyone to keep the Boyd family in your thoughts and prayers as we seek comfort and healing for all touched by this tragic loss… Jason served the state with distinction for over 12 years. MDOT frontline workers like Jason are often the first responders as they work to clear trees from our roadways following severe weather.”Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director
Officials with MDOT emphasize MDOT frontline workers risk their lives every day to keep Mississippi transportation system safe.
The accident is still under investigation.