MDOT works to repair slide on U.S. 49 in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair a slide that developed on U.S. Highway 49 south of Yazoo City on Wednesday.

According to MDOT, soil began pulling away from the road causing part of the outside lane of the lane of Highway 49 southbound to slide out.

Crews closed the outside lane to drivers. Maintenance crews worked to dig trenches to relieve water from the road.

Maintenance crews were immediately on the scene digging trenches to relieve water from the roadway. #MShwys pic.twitter.com/fiRskKU2A8 — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) February 12, 2020

MDOT said traffic is currently passing in the inside lane of Highway 49 southbound while crews monitor the condition of the saturated road. Motorists should use caution in this area.

MDOT also closed State Route 427 at MS 16 in Leake County due to flooding.