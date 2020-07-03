MDOT’s Safety Message Contest winners announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the winners of its Safety Message Contest.

“MDOT received so many clever entries throughout this contest, and we are so grateful for everyone’s participation,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “Safety remains MDOT’s number one priority. This contest is another way to help us promote safety and decrease the number of crashes.”

MDOT’s traffic safety messages, which are often related to current events and pop culture, are part of an effort to encourage drivers to change their actions behind the wheel.

The safety messages appear on digital message signs (DMS) on highways and interstates throughout Mississippi. Over 90 percent of vehicle crashes are caused by driver decisions, such as speeding, driving aggressively, distracted or impaired.

The winning DMS message comes from Tommye Henderson, of Clinton:

“ZOOM IS FOR ONLINE MEETINGS NOT HIGHWAY DRIVING“

The other messages rounding out the top five are from Maggie King, of Canton:

“DRIVE BOOZY AND YOUR TICKET COULD BE A DOOZY“

Sherry Burrough, of Tupelo:

“DRIVE LIKE YOUR KIDS ARE IN THE CARS AROUND YOU“

Hannah Duke, of Jackson:

“LIKE AN AWKWARD CONVERSATION KNOW WHERE YOUR EXITS ARE”

And Jim Miller, of Madison:

“THE HOSPITALITY STATE WILL GREET SPEEDERS WITH A WELCOME TICKET“

The winning messages will be displayed on DMS boards statewide starting in early August.

