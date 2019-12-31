MDPS Commissioner Marshall Fisher Announces Retirement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher announced today that he is retiring from state government effective January 31, 2020 to pursue other opportunities.

“I am deeply grateful to Gov. Phil Bryant for the support and confidence he displayed entrusting me to serve in various capacities of law enforcement and public safety for the state of Mississippi,” Fisher said.

“This state has been extremely fortunate to benefit from his foresight and integrity. God has truly blessed me to have been fortunate enough to serve both in the military and law enforcement for more than four decades. ”

In 2015, Gov. Bryant appointed Fisher as Commissioner of the MDOC and subsequently as Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety in 2017.

Previously, Fisher held several positions with the Drug Enforcement Administration, including Section Chief and Special Agent in Charge for Mississippi from 1983 to 2005.

After leaving the DEA, he was appointed director of the MBN by then-Gov. Haley Barbour.