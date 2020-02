JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks closed the Canal Section Wildlife Management Area due to flooding from the Tombigbee River.

According to MDWFP, the river is above 16 feet at the Fulton Gauge. All hunting seasons at the WMA are now closed in order to keep hunters safe. The Canal Section is located in Prentiss, Itawamba and Monroe Counties.

