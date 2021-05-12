MDWFP holds memorial event to honor fallen officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks held its annual Fallen Officers’ Memorial observance on Wednesday.

The service was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, families were able to attend while remaining socially distanced.

Twelve of the department’s officers have died while in service since 1948, and leaders said they will never be forgotten.

“We remember these officers. Each one of these officers I could tell you numerous things about them. They chose a job that was very noble protecting the natural resources and the people of this state,” said Colonel Steve Adcock.

Family members who attended laid roses at the base of the memorial monument.