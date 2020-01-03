MDWFP needs hunters to send Chronic Wasting Disease samples

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks collected more than 4,000 samples for Chronic Wasting Disease testing during 2019-2020 hunting season.

According to MDWFP, all samples were from hunter-harvested, road-killed, or reported diseased white-tailed deer.

Since October 1, 2019, 18 CWD-positive white-tailed deer have been detected. To date, the statewide total is 37.

The county locations are listed below:

Benton – 22

Issaquana – 2

Marshall – 10

Panola – 1

Pontotoc – 1

Tallahatchie – 1

MDWFP said the department is relying on hunter-harvested deer for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season. Hunters can visit any of the 36 CWD Freezer Locations to submit their sample and aid in wildlife conservation efforts.

For more information about Chronic Wasting Disease visit www.mdwfp.com/cwd.