MDWFP opens new office at Neshoba County Lake

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On November 30, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) opened a new office at Neshoba County Lake.

“The new office facility at Neshoba Lake represents a continued commitment by the MDWFP to investing state resources into one of the top producing lakes in Mississippi’s public lakes system. The investments made by the MDWFP in outdoor recreational opportunities at Neshoba contribute to quality of life and growth in our community. I want to thank the Department, Dr. Sam Polles, the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors, Senator Jenifer Branning, and the many volunteers who contribute so much to make Neshoba Lake the unique outdoor venue it is,” said House Chairman of the Public Utilities Committee and Neshoba Representative C. Scott Bounds.

According to MDWFP, Neshoba County Lake is a 138-acre state fishing lake located six miles southeast of Philadelphia off Highway 486. The lake is very popular with anglers and campers and has become a premier destination for those who want to catch trophy-size largemouth bass.

For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, click here.

