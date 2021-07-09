MDWFP sees record-low boating incidents during holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) released statistics from the holiday enforcement period on July 2 through 5. MDWFP said it saw a record low number of boating-related incidents.

Conservation officers were active statewide conducting saturation patrols and responded to three boating incidents with no fatalities. In addition, there were no reported drownings across the state.

MDWFP concluded the holiday period with the following statistics:

272 total citations

14 alcohol and drug violations

11 BUI arrests

2,098 safety checks

For more information regarding hunting, fishing, and boating regulations in Mississippi, visit their official website.