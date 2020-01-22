MDWFP: Special deer season set in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the 2019-2020 hunting season, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks collected more than 5,000 samples for Chronic Wasting Disease testing across the state.

Officials said the sample numbers are lower than expected for counties in the North MS CWD Management Zone.

Since October 2019, 25 CWD-positive deer have been detected from this zone. MDWFP said a two-day February special season has been set to obtain additional samples.

The proposed season includes:

· All counties included in the North MS CWD Management Zone

· February 8–9, 2020 (Saturday/Sunday)

· Mandatory CWD sample submission on day of harvest for all harvested deer

o Existing CWD drop-off freezers may be utilized

o 1 physical check station will be in each of the five (5) CWD-positive counties

· Legal weapons:

o Weapon of choice may be used on private lands.

o Primitive weapons may be used on Graham Lake, Hell Creek, Malmaison, O’Keefe, Tuscumbia Unit 1, and Upper Sardis

o Muzzleloader/Youth Gun on Charles Ray Nix and Tuscumbia Unit 2

o No other WMAs are open for deer hunting during this season.

· Still hunting only on public and private lands

Bag Limits (in addition to regular season)

Private Lands, Upper Sardis WMA, and Holly Springs National Forest

· 2 bucks (1 buck per day and 1 may be sub-criteria)

· 5 does

Wildlife Management Areas

· 2 bucks (1 buck per day and both must meet antler criteria)

· 5 does

Further information will be available at physical check station locations and on the MDWFP website.