MDWFP to host pond management workshop in Tippah County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) Fisheries Bureau is hosting a pond management workshop in Tippah County.

The workshop will be held at the pavilion at Tippah County Lake on June 10 at 6 p.m.

The hour-long presentation will include topics on pond design, fish stocking, harvest, vegetation control, liming, and fertilization. A question-and-answer period will follow.

“This workshop gives private pond owners and biologists the opportunity to discuss pond management, as well as troubleshoot problems that often arise when managing small ponds,” says MDWFP fisheries biologist Dustin Rodgers. “We talk to people each year that want to manage their ponds effectively and this is a great way for us to provide information to help pond owners achieve their goals.”

People who are interested in attending the workshop are asked to pre-register by calling 601-432-2200.