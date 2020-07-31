MDWFP to offer full certification online Hunter Education class

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians, age 12 and above, will be able to complete their Hunter Education requirement online starting July 31, 2020.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the internet course, Today’s Hunter in Mississippi, will be available on its website. The certificate from the online course can be presented as a digital or paper copy to license vendors to purchase a hunting license.

The full online Hunter Education certification is available at http://www.mdwfp.com/education-outreach/hunter-education/online-hunters-ed/

This certification will be retroactive from July 1, 2019 for Mississippi residents age twelve and above. Full instructions to obtain a certificate are available here: http://www.mdwfp.com/education-outreach/hunter-education

Children age ten (10) and eleven (11) can obtain certification through a classroom course. Classroom courses are available statewide (courses will begin as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted). Find a course here: https://education.mdwfp.com/Web/Event/CountySelection

