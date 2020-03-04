MDWFP Visitor Education Center to host youth Gyotaku programs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Visitor Education Center will host youth Gyotaku programs March 10 through 13 at 2:00 p.m. each day. Gyotaku is the traditional Japanese method of printing fish.

Youth, ages 8 and older, will be able to create fish prints of species found in Mississippi by using rubber fish stamps and ink. Participants should wear appropriate clothing for these activities. After the program, VEC staff will conduct a question and answer session at the VEC’s 10,000-gallon aquarium.

The program is free with the price of admission. Admission is $2.50 for adults ages 18-59, and $2.00 for youth ages 3-17 and adults over the age of 60. For additional information, or to pre-register a youth for the event, call the VEC at (662) 563-8068.

The VEC is part of the MDWFP’s North Mississippi Fish Hatchery and is located at Exit 233 east off I-55.