MDWFP’s Visitor Education Center to reopen July 28

ENID, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) Visitor Education Center (VEC) near Enid will re-open to the public on Tuesday, July 28. The VEC is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The VEC is part of the MDWFP’s North Mississippi Fish Hatchery and is located at Exit 233 east off I-55. 

According to MDWFP, all visitors will be required to wear a mask and social distancing requirements must be adhered to (maintaining a minimum distance of 6 feet between individuals). Masks will not be available at the VEC. 

Admission is $2.50 for adults ages 18 – 59, and $2.00 for youth ages 3 -17 and adults over the age of 60. 

For more information, click here.

