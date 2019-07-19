Meadowbrook Road improvements likely won’t begin until 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–Improvements to Meadowbrook Road likely won’t begin until next year.

City engineer Charles Williams, representatives with Atmos, and city councilman Ashby Foote, all heard from people who live in the area Thursday at Broadmeadow United Methodist Church.



Williams says the resurfacing project for Meadowbrook Road along with sidewalk upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act have a tentative start date of late 2020.



“(The project stretches from) Old Canton Road around Frontage going east to Northbrook and West Street going west,” said Williams.

Williams also gave an update on other resurfacing projects going on in the city. On August 19, the city will get started on Northside Drive from State Street to I-55 Frontage Road.