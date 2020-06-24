MEC releases poll showing support for changing Mississippi’s flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Economic Council released the results of a poll about whether people want to change the state flag, which contains the Confederate battle emblem.

According to the poll, a majority of Mississippians favor changing the state flag. A new flag with the state seal and national motto of “In God We Trust” garnered 72% support.

Click here to read more about MEC’s poll.

