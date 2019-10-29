MEC to host annual Hobnob Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Economic Council will host the 18th annual Hobnob Mississippi on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

More than 1,300 leaders from across the state are expected to attend the event. It will be at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

Attendees will hear from candidates for statewide offices.

To register or for more information visit www.mec.ms.

Below is an agenda for Hobnob Mississippi:



8:30 am – Registration

9:00 am – Hobnob Begins

Candidates for Statewide Office Scheduled to Appear. (Candidates not listed in order of appearance.)

· Governor:

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves

Attorney General Jim Hood

· Lt. Governor:

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann

Rep. Jay Hughes

· Secretary of State:

Senator Michael Watson

Johnny Dupree

· State Treasurer:

David McRae

Addie Lee Green

· Attorney General:

State Treasurer Lynn Fitch

Jennifer Riley Collins

· Insurance Commissioner:

Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney (incumbent)

Robert Amos

· Agriculture & Commerce Commissioner:

Agriculture & Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson (incumbent)

Rickey Cole

· State Auditor:

State Auditor Shad White (incumbent)

12:30 pm – Hobnob Lunch

1:30 pm – Minor Candidates