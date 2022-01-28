JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The leaders of the Mississippi Economic Development Council (MEDC) will be hosting their 2022 Legislative Conference on February 2-3 2022.

The conference will be held at The Westin in Jackson, MS, and will not only focus on political trends and outlooks, but include multiple topics some of which include, economic forecast, global business practices, and labor markets, according to leaders of MEDC.

The two day conference will include educational sessions, exhibit area, awards luncheon, legislative reception, and Chamber of Commerce Professional Dinner.

Conference will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. February 2, and from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. February 3.

To learn more about the legislative conference and to view the schedule, visit here.