Medgar and Myrlie Evers’ home officially listed as national monument

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt announced the establishment of the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument in Jackson. The home was established as the 423rd unit of the National Park System.

“We are so pleased that the National Park Service has made our family home in Jackson, Mississippi, a National Monument. Our parents sought justice and equality for all Mississippians and knew such change locally would impact globally. Living a life of service, our parents didn’t make sacrifices for accolades or awards. Our father fought for his country during World War II, and our mother equally served on the battlefields here in America. The battle continues to ensure that all Americans deserve life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” said Reena and James Van Evers, the two surviving children of Medgar and Myrlie Evers.

“We are delighted that our house, always enclosed in love and respect, is nestled in a community that provides hope and opportunity. It’s still serving as a reminder of our divided past and an educational tool to bring knowledge, excellence, and positive participation to all who visit to study icons in American history: our parents, Medgar and Myrlie Evers.”

The newly acquired property will be managed and operated by the National Park Service.

While the home is not currently open to public tours, in the coming months the National Park Service will work with partners and the community to develop plans to accommodate visitors. The national monument consists of an approximately 0.15-acre parcel of land and the Evers’ home.

