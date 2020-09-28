Medgar Evers statue repaired in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Six months after a car crashed into Jackson’s Medgar Evers Statue, it is finally repaired.

The car crash in March at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Medgar Evers Boulevard damaged the fixture commemorating the late Medgar Evers.

“Freedom Corner is the only local throughout the world where you have Medgar Evers Blvd and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. intersecting. Two powerful civil rights heroes and we are just proud,” said Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

The City plans to have a ceremony to unveil the statue. Councilman Stokes even mentioned his hope that Deion Sanders would cut the ribbon.

